Melania Trump Rocks Leopard-Print Dress As She Stumps For Her Husband In Steamy Florida Rally

Melania Trump earned some high marks for her fashion as she took to the campaign trail to help her husband during a steamy rally in Florida.

As the New York Post reported, the first lady joined Donald for a rally in Tampa on Thursday, one that took place during a heat wave that left several supporters needing medical attention. As the report noted, Melania Trump wore a leopard-print dress and was all smiles as she took to the stage to encourage supporters to cast their ballots for her husband.

“President Trump chooses to move this country forward. This country deserves a president with proven results, not empty words and promises,” she told the crowd.

The appearance went over well with supporters of the first lady, with many taking to social media to share images and video from her appearance and giving some praise for her attire. Some saw hidden meaning in the print she wore.

“Our First Lady is dressed in a leopard print dress today because she knows The Hunt is On,” one person tweeted. “Melania may be subtle but she is always right en pointe.”

.@realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS during a campaign rally at the Raymond James North Lot in Tampa, FL. pic.twitter.com/dAhCr518rg — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 29, 2020

The Florida appearance was one of the few campaign stops for Melania Trump, who has mostly been absent from the trail. As The Inquisitr noted, previous reports claimed that she was planning to break tradition for first ladies and not be active in supporting her husband’s re-election bid. She remained largely on the sidelines for many months, including time she spent recovering from a COVID-19 infection, but has jumped into action in the final days of the race. She traveled to Pennsylvania earlier in the week, her first solo visit of the election season.

While her lack of appearances stirred rumors that she may not be fully in support of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the visit seemed to put that to rest as she offered a full-throated endorsement and took on critics.

“They cared more about removing our elected president,” she said, via USA Today. “Meanwhile, I watched Donald continue to work hard to keep people informed and calm, to protect our economy, and make hard and unpopular decisions to do all he could to keep us all safe. This sham was led by (the) opposition and their display of hatred is on display to this day.”

The outfit she wore in Pennsylvania also attracted some attention, with some comparing her green ensemble to a military-style uniform.