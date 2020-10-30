WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Delights Social Media Followers With Cleavage & Leggy Display

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this week and delighted her 1.8 million followers with a leggy display.

“The Queen” uploaded three pictures, all of which showed her posing in an outfit that showed off her athletic physique while enjoying a sunny day.

She wore a short black leather skirt coupled with a dark red top that offered a hint of cleavage. The outfit was topped off with a grey jacket, black shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

In the first photo, the 12-time Women’s Champion stood casually, carrying her jacket over her right shoulder. She stared onward, with her full-body shadow visible on the plain wall behind her.

The second image showed her draping her jacket over both of her shoulders as she glanced into the distance. The superstar also appeared to be standing near a tree, as some leaves hung in the upper left corner of the snap.

In the third upload, Flair stood side-on to the camera with her left arm in the air. She titled her head slightly toward the sky, and the tattoo on her right wrist was exposed for her fans to see.

The accompanying caption was three rose emojis, suggesting that Flair was in a romantic mood. Given that she’s engaged to WWE superstar Andrade, she has plenty to celebrate in that regard.

Flair’s pictures also delighted many of her adoring fans, who flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and well wishes.

“Can’t wait for your return, Queen. Asuka, Sasha, and Bayley just aren’t enough to carry the women’s division,” tweeted one follower.

“The Queen out in about always in the light and in nobody’s shadow. Stay cool,” stated a second Twitter user.

This comment appeared to address Flair’s last run in WWE. While she was still involved in the main event scene, she had arguably been overtaken by Becky Lynch, Bayley and Asuka as the women’s divisions most prioritized superstars at the time.

“You look stunning @MsCharlotteWWE, miss seeing you on tv. Hope you come back soon,” noted a third tweeter.

It’s clear that plenty of fans want the former multi-time champion to return soon. They might not have long to wait, either. She was recently drafted to Monday Night Raw, suggesting that she’s making a speedy recovery from her surgery.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, Flair revealed that she’ll be back in time for WrestleMania 37, dismissing reports that claimed she could be out of action for another year.