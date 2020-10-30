‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Shows Off Her Booty In Cheeky Red Bikini In Stunning Video

Donna went makeup-free in a video that showed her 'fitness progress.'

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico astonished and amazed her Instagram followers on Thursday when she flaunted her fit figure in a candid video. Her body’s taut and trim appearance belied its age, and she looked confident as she posed in a swimsuit that was even more revealing than the iconic red one-piece that she rocked during her days playing a lifeguard in Los Angeles.

Donna, 52, filmed her video inside a bedroom with rustic wood furnishings. The walls were white, as was the bedding and a small table lamp. The lighting fixture sat on top of a bedside bombe dresser with a distinctive curved design that gave it a vintage appearance. Other personal touches included the crowded group of framed photos on the dresser and a large decorative jar full of long, straight branches.

Donna stood directly in front of the camera near the foot of the bed. She wore a crimson string bikini that looked striking against her fair complexion. Her sliding triangle top showcased her curvy, perky bust to perfection. The garment had a halter neck and additional string ties in the back that made it adjustable. Her bottoms were similarly designed with ties on the sides. Donna wore them secured over the widest part of her shapely hips, which emphasized her hourglass shape. The ends of the knotted strings were curled.

The former Playboy Playmate tugged on the strings before turning around to show off the cheeky back of her bathing suit. Her peachy derriere was further enhanced by the scrunched design of the garment’s triangular seat.

The rear view also revealed that Donna’s platinum blond locks flowed down her back in long layers. She lifted her toned arms up behind her head and clasped her hands together to better showcase her physique, including her sculpted back and slender thighs.

In her caption, Donna confessed that she was somewhat reluctant to share the video with her Instagram followers because she wasn’t wearing any makeup in it, but her fans had been begging her to. She wrote that it showed her “fitness progress.”

In the comment section of her post, Donna’s followers couldn’t stop gushing over how good she looked.

“You’ll melt the damn camera.. Lady,” wrote one fan.

“You look fantastic,” read another message that included numerous heart emoji.

“Um….. can someone hand me some water….my mouth just went dry,” a third admirer commented.

“Definitely makes me want to get extra workouts in,” remarked a fourth person.

Donna’s post also had her fans begging her to share her exercise routine. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently gave her fans a look at her athletic wear in photos that were taken during an outdoor workout.