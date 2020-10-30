‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Spoilers: Winners Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 36 of The Challenge.

MTV smash hit The Challenge has just completed filming its 36th season, and two new winners have been crowned. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming began in Iceland two months ago with 30 cast members traveling from different countries to participate. The roster was made up of famous longtime veterans as well as rookies from series like Big Brother, America’s Got Talent, and Are You the One?

It was revealed on October 29 that the show had completed, with one male and one female taking home first place prize. According to Challenge insider Pink Rose on Venmo, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Amber Borzotra were the victors. Challenge viewers know CT as one of the series’ greatest all-time competitors, while they may not know Amber at all. The 32-year-old rose to reality television stardom on Big Brother in 2014. It’s quite rare for a rookie to make it to the end on their first Challenge appearance, let alone win the whole thing so Amber will be a cast member to watch out for in the future.

Spoilers also revealed the other cast members who made it to the end and where they placed. Kam Williams and Cory Wharton came in second, with Nany Gonzalez and Leroy Garrett coming in third. Kaycee Clark and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat came in fourth place, with Kaycee reportedly getting injured somewhere along the way, forcing her to quit.

Matt Winklemeyer / Getty Images

This is the second appearance and second final for both Kaycee and Fessy who made it to the end in their rookie year on Total Madness. The pair starred together on Big Brother 20 and have had quite the run together on reality tv.

For now, there are no specific details on what went down during the final. The competitors who were eliminated just before the last competition included Kyle Christie, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Aneesa Ferreira, and Darrell Taylor.

A different spoiler account on Twitter noted something different about the final this year. According to @GamerVev, second place was also awarded a monetary prize, whereas money only went to first-place winners in recent years. The insider is also claiming that the Red Skull twist is back, but this season they were known as Gold Skulls.

This year will not have a shortage of drama due to rumblings on social media. CT reportedly had issues with several of his roommates throughout filming, while some newcomers will go toe-to-toe with one another as soon as the cameras start rolling.

MTV has not announced when the new season, rumored to be called Double Agents, will premiere. They have also not officially revealed the roster, but it’s expected to come in the next several weeks.