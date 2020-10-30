Madi Teeuws Tugs At Ties Of Her Tiny Cheetah Bikini In A Mega-Pic Update

Social media star Madi Teeuws stunned her 560,000 Instagram followers after posting a number of photos where she left little to the imagination in a tiny cheetah-print bikini.

The bikini was a fun beige and black leopard-print pattern, and the combination of colors not only highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin but also offered a striking pop of pattern in the minimalistic setting.

The top was a classic triangle style and featured a deep plunging neckline that gave followers a generous view of the Deal or No Deal star’s décolletage. Spaghetti straps offered support as they wrapped around the model’s shoulders and exposed her toned arms and collarbone. A twisted knot at the center of the bust added a fun accent to the otherwise traditional silhouette.

The bottoms were a classic string style. Side straps rested just below her midriff in a high-waisted cut that accentuated Teeuws’s enviable hourglass figure.

Teeuws styled her hair into a natural look with a trendy center part and two braided strands. She accessorized with a gold choker necklace and small hoop earrings. She also sported a chic white manicure.

The model posted six pictures in total. In the first, she lounged in a chair, jutting out her hip to accentuate her curves. In the second, she stood against a wooden frame and tugged at her bikini bottoms while giving the camera a smoldering look.

Third was a photo from the side — showing another angle of Teeuws’s killer physique. She leaned backwards casually while offering fans a sunny grin. The next photo was very similar to the second one, and Teeuws stared at the camera face on with a serious modeling stare.

Meanwhile, the fifth photo was a sillier shot where the Los Angeles-based stunner wrapped one arm around her torso and put another at her cheek as she smiled widely. Last but not least, Teeuws looked out into the distance as she tugged at her bottoms once more.

Fans went wild over the new mega-pic update and awarded the post over 27,000 and more than 330 comments.

“Wow! Really great shots – all of them really – the mood in the first is killer,” gushed a follower, emphasizing the compliment with a smiley face emoji.

“How the heck can someone be so adorable,” raved a second.

“There’s something about that first photo that is vigorous. Even though you’re sitting, the posture, and the expression convey a movement of thought,” confessed a third.

“Marry me?” asked a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Teeuws recently floored fans in a lilac swim set and see-through sarong.