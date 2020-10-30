Jessie James Decker Soaps Up And Drinks Wine In New Bathtub Selfie

Jessie James Decker shared a hot new photo to her Instagram feed on Thursday, October 29. The 32-year-old posed in a bathtub in the new image, completely surrounded by bubbles. Jessie wore her newly styled hair tied back in the snapshot, keeping it just out of the water which came up to her shoulders. Her arms and knees popped out from the surface and were covered in soapy suds. More importantly, one hand came out of the water and held a large glass of white wine which Jessie held up to her lips, looking very ready to take a sip.

Behind the mother-of-three were a few bathroom decorations and lit candles, perfectly setting the mood for a soak in the tub. In the caption for the new photograph, Jessie joked that she was thinking about all of her responsibilities as she promoted her newest venture, Stay Gold Wine. The singer has created a new wine line, with only a limited amount of stock. Jessie noted that the launch was supposed to happen next week but her inventory came in earlier than she was expecting and she was eager to get it out to her fans so she put it up for sale early.

Over on Stay Gold’s Instagram page, there was another photo of Jessie in the tub, which was more revealing than the first. The second bathtub shot was taken from above, as opposed to from the side in Jessie’s own image.

Jessie smiled and kicked her legs and arms out of the bathtub while still holding on to her glass of wine. The bubbles were positioned strategically around the “Wanted” singer’s chest, making sure she didn’t reveal too much to visitors of Stay Gold’s Instagram page. The sexy new pics from Jessie got a lot of love from her 3.3 million followers. In under half an hour her post brought in over 10,000 likes and had dozens of comments from fans wondering where to purchase the wine, and from others who just wanted to comment on the nature of the hot pic in general.

“You are my spirit animal,” one fan wrote beneath the photo.

“Your such a very realistic woman, wife, and mother,” another added.

“You look beautiful as usual Jess!!!” a third admirer added.

In addition to the plethora of comments, there was also a multitude of emoji floating around. Several fans opted to leave the wine emoji, while others used the heart-eyed smiley face and different colored hearts.