Hannah Palmer Dazzles In A Sequin String Bikini While Enjoying A Balmy Los Angeles Autumn

Hannah's swimsuit also included some hardware.

Hannah Palmer rocked a dazzling look and displayed a lot of skin while making the most of Los Angeles’ gorgeous weather.

Many people might associate the fall with cozy sweaters and dark colors, but, for her latest photo shoot, Hannah dressed much lighter and wore a revealing bikini that was much brighter than the brown leaves that come with pumpkin spice season. In a set of two Instagram photos, the model brought her fans back to the summer by posing outdoors in L.A. on a sunny day. She found a spot that somewhat shady, as evidenced by the dappled shadows that added a little visual interest to her shots.

Hannah appeared to be on a balcony with a thin white railing. If she turned around, she would have had a view of Hollywood’s tall hills, along with plenty of high-priced homes and lush greenery. However, the background of her pictures was out-of-focus, ensuring that the spotlight was on her and her sparkling attire.

Hannah wore a pink sequin two-piece from Beach Bunny Swimwear, and she made sure to tag the brand to give it credit for creating her luxurious look. Her triangle top featured silky strings around the neck and back for an adjustable fit. The cups hugged her busty chest while leaving enough to the imagination to tantalize her fans. A pair of gold rings connected the cups to the halter ties, and the hardware perfectly complemented the model’s large hoop earrings.

Hannah’s matching bottoms also boasted ring accents attached to the side ties, which were tipped with gold aglets. The front was slung down low on her torso, so her taut, smooth stomach was on full display. She wore her blond hair styled in a beachy blowout and casually swept over to one side. Her fingernails were painted with black polish that sharply contrasted with her swimsuit’s soft and rosy hue.

In her first shot, Hannah looked at ease as she casually posed with one hip cocked ever so slightly. A small flirtatious smile played on her plump pout as she gazed at the camera. For the second shot, she sexed her pose up a bit by spreading her legs further apart to emphasize her hips’ curvy shape. She also stretched her body out by reaching up to place her hands on her head, and she parted her lips in an alluring manner.

Hannah’s summery snaps were rapidly rewarded with upwards of 28,000 likes and 400 comments during the first hour they were up on her Instagram page.

“You are absolutely unbelievable,” gushed one fan.

“Stop being so perfect for like half a second and then keep going,” another admirer commented.

“I can look elsewhere, but then I’d go back to you,” read a third message.

Hannah was a bit more covered up in a recent set of photos that featured the model rocking a lace bustier and leather shorts. However, those steamy snaps were similarly well received.