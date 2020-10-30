Stassie Karanikolaou Drops It Low In A Sheer Mesh Ensemble And Asks Fans About Their Halloween Plans

Stassie's black undergarments could be seen underneath the see-through outfit.

Stassie Karanikolaou looked hotter than ever in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The model flaunted her curvaceous physique in a chic ensemble while asking fans about their upcoming Halloween plans.

The post hit Stassie page on Thursday, October 29, and contained a total of two smoking-hot snaps that added some serious heat to her page. She struck the same pose in both images, balancing on a pair of black stiletto heels as she dropped down low to the gorgeous tiled floor. She rested one hand on the wall in front of her to help keep her balance and placed the other lightly on top of her toned thighs while turning her head over her shoulder to meet the camera’s lens with an alluring gaze.

As for her look in the snaps, the 23-year-old looked like a total smokeshow in a coordinated two-piece ensemble from High Rack that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The outfit included a semi-sheer top in a brown-and-orange cloud print with long sleeves that hooked over her manicured middle fingers. It appeared to have a cropped length that hit right in the middle of her torso, teasing a glimpse at the model’s flat stomach as she posed. Fans could also get a glimpse of the black she wore underneath thanks to the garment’s see-through nature, giving the shot even more of a sensual vibe.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner also rocked a pair of matching pants with a trendy flare cut. The bottoms fit snugly on the beauty’s lower half, accentuating her hourglass silhouette and shapely thighs. She sported a pair of cheeky black panties underneath that teased a glimpse of her round booty, which she drew even more attention to by pushing it out toward the camera.

Stassie styled her newly-dyed brunette locks down for the photoshoot, indicating with a tag on the first photo that she was wearing extensions from Beverly Hills-based hair extension artist Priscilla Valles. She also accessorized with a few rings and a stunning gold watch to give her ensemble a pop of bling.

In the caption of the post, Stassie asked her 9.4 million followers what they were dressing as for Halloween this year. A few shared their plans, though most seemed more enamored with the social media star herself, and flooded the comments section with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“‘You are so so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” praised another fan.

“Queen, queen, queen,” a third follower remarked.

“I need to be your husband for Halloween. I do!” joked a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 437,00 likes after four hours of going live.