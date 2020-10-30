Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Hologram Of Her Late Father For Her 40th Birthday – ‘So Lifelike’

For Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday, Kanye West gave his wife something a little more unusual than flowers or chocolates. The rapper created an incredibly lifelike 3D hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in July 2003.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

The video shows the hologram of Robert Kardashian telling his daughter how “beautiful” she looks, and talking about how he watches over the whole family.

He also references family memories like driving Kim to school in his “tiny Mercedes” and listening to “Who Put the Bomp” by Barry Mann. The hologram at that point dances and sings along to the song.

The hologram also talks about how proud he is that his daughter is following in his “legacy” by becoming a lawyer and connecting to her roots as a “proud Armenian.”

According to TMZ, Kanye began looking at old video and audio in the studio in early September, and AI was used to finish off the project. The rapper and presidential candidate presumably wrote the script, too, given how the hologram talks about Kim’s family.

“You married the most most most most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West,” he says at one point.

He also proclaims that he has built a “firewall” around their family to protect them, and reminds Kim to say her prayers.

Kim posted another close-up version of the video so that her followers could see the level of detail put into the AI recreation.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together,” the reality star tweeted, thanking her husband for a memory that “will last a lifetime.”

The internet seems torn between whether the gift is heartwarming, over the top, or creepy.

“Tax the rich. Seriously,” one commentator wrote.

“Truly terrifying. Congrats?” another offered.

Kim received criticism recently for posting about her extravagant birthday retreat, which reportedly cost $1 million, per The Inquisitr. The reality star flew a group of 38 friends and family to a private island, assuring her followers that everyone had isolated and tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the trip.

In a caption that was mocked for being tone-deaf towards people who had caught COVID-19 or lost their job because of it, Kim wrote that she had taken her loved ones on vacation so that they “could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”