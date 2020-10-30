NBA Trade Rumors: Suns May Consider Pairing Devin Booker With Russell Westbrook, Per ‘Complex’

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is undeniably one of the fastest rising superstars in the league. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Suns remain one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. When the NBA lifts the moratorium for trades, they should highly prioritize surrounding Booker with more star power in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

One of the dream trade targets for the Suns this fall is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are yet to make Westbrook officially available on the trading block, but if they decide to move him, the Suns should do everything they can to bring him to Phoenix. According to Danny Cunningham of Complex, the Suns could acquire Westbrook by sending a package that includes Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Frank Kaminsky, and Mikal Bridges to Houston.

If the deal becomes a reality, Cunningham believes it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. The proposed scenario would allow the Rockets to get rid of Westbrook’s massive salary while acquiring three quality role players that will help James Harden keep them competitive in the loaded Western Conference.

“Kelly Oubre Jr. is a fun young player and could be an interesting add for a contender near the trade deadline should Houston choose to go that route. Ricky Rubio instantly went into Phoenix and made the Suns a better team, and while his best days might be behind him, he should be able to do that in just about any situation. Mikal Bridges is the one piece here for Houston that’s worth hanging on to for the long haul. He’s put up encouraging numbers in his first two years in Phoenix in a limited role, but could be pretty good if given the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, trading all those players will undeniably be a tough decision for the Suns but it’s the type of move that they should be willing to make in order to keep Booker happy in Phoenix. As Cunningham noted, pairing Booker with an MVP-caliber point guard like Westbrook would help them raise their ceiling and make them a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor.

Westbrook would still be needing to make adjustments with his game to make himself fit with the Suns, but after playing one season as Harden’s sidekick, he must have learned a thing or two about excelling alongside ball-dominant stars like Booker.