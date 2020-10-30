Alexis Ren Sizzles In A Tiny Black Bikini While Enjoying Time At The Beach

Alexis Ren showed off some skin.

Alexis Ren stunned her 14 million Instagram followers on Thursday after posting a series of pictures that was taken at the beach. The model posed up a storm and took a dip in the clear blue water wearing a teeny-tiny string bikini.

In the eight slide series, the 23-year-old showed off plenty of skin in the black two-piece that flaunted her killer body. The suit featured triangle-shaped cups that barely covered her full bosom. A thin string ran across between the two cups holding them together and the halter-style shoulder straps tied at the back of her neck. The top portion’s back straps were wrapped around her toned midsection three times and tied in the front displaying her flat stomach.

The skimpy bikini bottoms hung dangerously low with the thin pieces of fabric stretching over the lower portion of her petite hips. The first sultry snapshot showed off the entire outfit as Alexis stood with the gorgeous blue water behind her. She had her hair swept over to one side covering one eye. She had one arm hanging down by her side and the other lifted up and bent with her hand touching the side of her face. Her accessories included a simple necklace and small hoop earrings.

In the second Instagram snap, Alexis had her backside to the camera exposing her pert derriere as she pulled at the straps of the bottom garment. Her long golden locks were flowing down her back as she stared at the ocean waves. In yet another sexy pic, Alexis pulled at the tiny piece of fabric that exposed most of her booty.

Alexis brought her adorable pooch with her to the beach. The dog sat patiently waiting in the sand for her when she went for a swim. In a couple of the photos, she was seen sitting beside her pet on the sandy beach.

The slides were a huge hit among Alexis’ fans. They garnered over 350,000 likes in the first three hours after the photos were posted. Her followers gushed over the Dancing with the Stars alum and let her know how amazing she looked.

“Your absolutely beautiful Alexis and a wonderful person,” replied one of her admirers.

“So Beautiful,” stated another person.

“Too perfect,” a third follower remarked.

Alexis is certainly no stranger to flaunting her fit physique in some stunning bathing suits and outfits. Just recently, she literally glowed in a white bikini top and matching pants as she stood in the sun’s powerful glare. She thrilled her fans in the this outfit as well.