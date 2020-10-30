Allie Auton Goes Scantily Clad In Pink Lingerie In Tantalizing Bedroom Snap

Allie's look was from Lounge Underwear.

Allie Auton went scantily clad in a hot new addition to her Instagram feed this week. The model left little to the imagination as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in bright pink lingerie.

The Aussie hottie posed on her bed for the sizzling photo op, hanging one leg over the edge of her mattress while bending the other in at the knee. She rested on hand flat on top of her white blanket to prop herself up as she gazed at the camera with a soft smile and alluring stare. In the caption, she wished her followers a good morning, as it was already Friday where she lives in Australia.

Allie had not yet gotten fully dressed for the day before posing for the photo, instead posing in nothing more than a skimpy set of lingerie from Lounge Underwear. The bra-and-panties combo was in a bright pink color that complemented her gorgeous glow, much of which was exposed due to its revealing design.

Allie likely sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a triangle-style bralette with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had tiny cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display and gave the sultry bedroom shot a seductive vibe. A thick, logo band fell just underneath her bust, wrapping tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally risque. The undergarment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and bronzed legs. It had a thick waistband as well that sat right at her navel, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Allie kept things simple, accessorizing with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. They just barely peeked out from underneath her platinum locks, which were styled in a sleek middle part and spilled behind her back.

The racy shot proved to be a major hit with the model’s admirers, amassing over 5,100 likes within just three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post to show Allie some love as well.

“Umm ok. Girl this is absolute fire,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful babe,” responded another user.

“This set is goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Literal angel,” added a fourth admirer.

Allie is no stranger to showing some skin on social media. On Tuesday, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her famous curves in a sexy set of lacy yellow undergarments. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it more than 17,000 likes and 132 comments to date.