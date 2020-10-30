Instagram Model Erika Gray Shows Serious Cleavage In Lingerie For Latest Steamy Update

Instagram star Erika Gray delighted fans with an eyeful of her jaw-dropping curves for her latest update. In the snap, she was shot wearing revealing lingerie that flaunted her toned midsection along with her ample assets.

The 30-year-old has been active on the social media platform recently, and flaunted her stunning physique in this photoshopped image. Erika’s wardrobe and background were altered by Edit Collagee, an account that edits photos of models on Instagram. She was juxtaposed on top of a plain backdrop that had cartoon flowers and butterflies.

Erika – who is known by the moniker the “Brazilian Barbie” – was photographed from the thighs up. Her right leg was extended in front of her body, and she jutted out her left hip to accentuate her figure. The Wild N’ Out star raised her left hand to her bra, and placed her right hand on her thigh. Erika’s long black hair was worn wavy as it cascaded over her shoulder and partially covered her gorgeous face while she shot a sultry glare at the camera.

The social media influencer sported a lingerie ensemble that was photoshopped with bright pink sparkles. She sported a tight-fitting bra that had a plunging neckline which embellished her killer cleavage. Erika also wore a pair of high-waist panties with thick straps, along with a robe that was edited to a sparkly light pink. Her skin popped against the backdrop, and viewers were treated to a glimpse of her flat stomach and a hint of her curvaceous backside.

For the caption, Erika sent morning greetings to her followers and added a bright sun emoji. She tagged the Edit Collagee account in the snap, and included the geotag of Los Angeles, California before uploading the image on Thursday.

Many of the Brazilian’s 2.2 million Instagram followers took notice of the photoshopped picture, and nearly 15,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over six hours after it was posted. Erika received more than 140 comments in that time. Models Pandora Blue and Ana Braga both responded with a series of fire emoji, and the replies were filled with those. Fans heaped praise on Erika in the comments section.

“I just love that dark hair on you so much,” one follower replied.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” another wrote while adding heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Truly God must have made you very leisurely…you are really beautiful,” one admirer commented.

“Good afternoon,” a fan wrote in response to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Erika showcased her ample assets in a low-cut red dress.