Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sally Spectra Takes Genoa City

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sally Spectra arrives in Genoa City expecting the star treatment. However, Summer seems oblivious, putting a bit of a damper on her big debut. Actress Courtney Hope recently dished on the big storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

Months ago, Sally left Los Angeles in disgrace after faking an illness in an attempt to keep her man. Although Hope didn’t explain where her on-screen alter ego has been the past few months, she finally shows up in Genoa City at Jabot looking for her old friend Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman). Summer (Hunter King) is still caught up in her daydreams about Kyle (Michael Mealor), so when she stops by looking for Lauren, Summer is absolutely clueless. Even after the star designer says who she is, Summer doesn’t know who she is.

“Sally is a little put off by that. Coming from L.A. and walking into a smaller town, she’s thinking, ‘I’m gonna be the big star here.’ So when Summer says she’s never heard of Sally, it’s a little bit of a blow,” Hope explained.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Thankfully for her bruised ego, Jack (Peter Bergman) walks in, and he has heard of her, so he gets Summer up to speed a bit. Sally gets a moment to bask in her celebrity status, the actress teased.

“When Sally gets that attention from Jack, she looks over at Summer, link, ‘Ha! See? That’s who I am,’ It’s definitely a boost to the ego when Jack knows who Sally is.”

Jack points her toward Lauren’s office. When she walks in, Lauren is thrilled to see her. It’s been years since they’ve met through Sally’s great aunt.

“However, she’s not coming as Sally’s niece. She’s coming as a designer. Lauren definitely has some insights that might be of use to Sally,” said Hope.

Lauren tells her the lay of the land, and she takes the younger woman under her wing. It could be that Lauren has a spot for her to work, especially after Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) burned Fenmore’s by stealing from them through Chelsea 2.0.

Another possibility is that Chelsea, Sally, and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) team up to start a new design house. For a few weeks, Chelsea and Chloe have discussed starting again, but because of the exposé on Adam (Mark Grossman), they’ve had trouble getting new investors even to find office space. However, Chelsea has some additional drama of her own in upcoming storylines, which could throw a wrench into everything.