‘Big Brother’ Runner-Up Enzo Says He Would Have Voted Against Cody

Enzo Palumbo is fresh off a loss on Big Brother All-Stars. The New Jerseyan didn’t go home empty-handed, however. The “Meow Meow” took home the second-place prize, earning him $50,000. Cody Calafiore was crowned the winner of Season 22 after the nine jurors all threw their votes his way, marking only the second instance in the show’s history that the winner was chosen unanimously. Cody had to make the difficult decision to cut pal Nicole Franzel right at the end, choosing to take Enzo over her to the end. Nicole was broken-hearted, to say the least, but she still gave Cody her vote to win in the end.

Should Cody have gone the other route and kept Nicole, Enzo wouldn’t have voted as kindly. The father-of-two caught up with Entertainment Weekly shortly after the finale, where he admitted he definitely would have been a bitter jury member.

“If Cody cut me, I was going to give Nicole my vote, just because of that,” Enzo noted. “I remember last time my father was upset at me for giving Hayden my vote because Hayden played awesome, but he was upset at me. I was like, ‘No, this time I’m not doing it. Whoever cuts me is not getting my vote.’ I was going with that. That’s it. I was going to be petty this time.”

In Enzo’s freshman season, his ride-or-die, Hayden Moss, cut him at the end taking Lane Elenburg to the final. Enzo still selected Hayden to win and it looks like it’s something he’s regretted ever since.

Turning the tables, Enzo also noted what he would do should he have won the final Head of Household (HOH) competition. He shockingly revealed he probably would have evicted Cody and taken Nicole to the end.

“I felt like with her, I had a shot because I felt like she didn’t really do much. She didn’t do nothing,” Enzo said.

The 42-year-old didn’t think Nicole played a very good game, where he felt Cody had played one of the best ever. Enzo thought the jury would give him a better shot if he sat next to Nicole than Cody, and his 9-0 loss last night proves he was probably right.

Enzo kept promising that he loved Cody, saying that it would have been a difficult decision to evict him, but he knew he had no shot at beating his Wise Guys alliance member. He did also note that it’s hard to say what he would do unless he was actually in the situation, and he couldn’t 100 percent confirm that he would have taken Nicole over Cody.