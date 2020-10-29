Devin Brugman Shows Off Enviable Body In Skimpy Black Bikini

Devin Brugman gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to look at in her latest update. She uploaded a video in which she could be seen sporting a sexy bikini that put her curvaceous body fully on display, much to the delight of her fans.

The clip started with a panoramic view of the ocean seen from a white balcony. It appeared to be shot during the late afternoon and featured a series of palm trees blowing with the strong wind. It then cut to show Brugman posing in front of a round-mirror in an elegant bathroom with black-and-white tiling, a white tub in front of a large window and a mustard yellow ottoman.

Brugman wore a black two-piece bathing suit with an upside-down top featuring small cups that faced her ribcages. Its top edges were ruched and created a U-shaped neckline that showed off her voluptuous cleavage.

On her lower body, Brugman had on a pair of matching bottoms featuring medium sides. She pulled the straps up high, helping to accentuate the contrast between her slender midriff and curvy hips. It featured a thong back that bared her tight booty. According to the tag, her suit was from Monday Swimwear, the brand she launched back in 2014 with her friend and fellow model, Natasha Oakley.

In the caption, she stated that her video was a tribute to Miami, revealing that’s where she was. Brugman also included the song by Will Smith honoring the Florida city.

The post has garnered more than 2,300 likes and upwards of 25 comments within the first hour of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to gush over her incredible beauty and also to interact with her caption and choice of song.

“Miami should pay tribute to having a woman as beautiful and handsome as you in its city,” one of her fans raved.

“Ugh I want to go to Miami so badly!” replied another fan.

“South Beach never looked better!!” a third one chimed in.

“OMG!! STUNNING!!” added a fourth admirer.

Brugman is no stranger to flaunting her bikini bod in her Instagram posts. On Wednesday, October 28, she shared a series of snapshots of herself rocking a mint green two-piece by Monday Swimwear, according to a report by The Inquisitr. The top had an underwire structure that highlighted her busty figure. In the first, she posed in front of a mirror in what looked to be a mirror. The second and third were regular selfies that showed her holding a wine glass.