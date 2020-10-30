Rachel Cook Rocks Instagram With A Sultry Bra & Panties Snap

Model, actress and social media star Rachel Cook returned to Instagram recently with a sultry new share for her 2.9 million followers on the platform. In the photo update, which appeared on her feed on Thursday, October 29, the 25-year-old was captured in stunning detail as she posed in a sexy bra and panties ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

In the accompanying caption, Cook teased her fans with the promise of additional outfits and costumes on her official web site. However, a large number of them seemed content to see her in almost nothing at all, as they double-tapped her lingerie snap to the tune of 40,000-plus likes in less than an hour. Almost 400 replies had been left in the comments section as well, the majority of which included virtual catcalls for her revealing look in the update.

“Wow….. every time I see the next image it’s hotter than the last,” stated one avid supporter. “How do [you] do that?”

“@rachelc00k how can you pull off every hairstyle?” asked another fan. “Now do Marge from ‘The Simpsons’.”

“You always look absolutely stunning,” opined a third fan of Cook’s form.

“Rachel is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen,” exclaimed a fourth follower.

Cook appeared to be on top of a bed as she posed for the camera with her knees bent and her weight resting upon her shins, which were folded back behind her. Her lengthy, golden brown mane flowed wildly to both sides, blanketing her shoulders and perky bust line in the process. Meanwhile, her brilliant blue eyes were focused on the camera’s lens and her full, pink lips were parted as she cocked her head to one side.

The Hunted star teasingly tugged at her scant panties on her left while gingerly caressing her thigh on the opposite side with her other hand. She further teased her admirers with the cleavage created by her perky assets, which were only partially covered by her lacy bra. The lingerie set’s lavender hue popped against her sun-kissed skin in the shot.

Her bare navel was also prominently displayed, as were the lines created by her well-defined abdominal muscles. Despite her slender, athletic build, Cook’s figure looked surprisingly shapely in the spicy share.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Cook similarly brought the sizzle to her Instagram profile in a previous update in which she asked her followers for Halloween costume ideas while sporting a classic schoolgirl get-up with her hair in pigtails and her hips filling a tiny, plaid miniskirt.