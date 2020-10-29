Lil Wayne Appears To Throw Support Behind Donald Trump & His Platinum Plan

Rapper Lil Wayne appeared to offer his support to Donald Trump’s re-election on Thursday night in a post to Twitter.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he tweeted alongside a photo of him beside the president.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The apparent endorsement came just days before the presidential election on Tuesday and drew a mixed response.

“Sorry Wayne but he probably lied to you. As he has to so many. All he cares about is you and your followers VOTE,” artist Christopher Fleming tweeted.

“Wanna see how racist liberals are. Just read the comments. Welcome @LilTunechi to the Trump Train,” comedians Hodgetwins tweeted.

Lil Wayne’s remarks reference Trump’s recently unveiled Platinum Plan designed to win over African Americans. As reported by CNN, the plan includes proposals such as making Juneteenth a federal holiday, designating Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist organizations, and supporting Black economic growth and prosperity.

In 2016, Trump gained just 8 percent of the Black voting demographic. As for 2020, recent polls show the president trailing his Democratic opponent by a 75-point margin — 83 to 8 percent.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Per Heavy, Ice Cube also supported Trump’s Platinum Plan. Despite his support for the proposal, he has not clarified whether he is voting for Trump on Election Day. In addition, Ice Cube has allegedly met with both Republican and Democratic officials to discuss plans to help the African American community.

Various other rappers have, at some point, expressed their support for Trump. Most recently, rapper Lil Pump came out in favor of the head of state and pointed to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan for high-earners as the reason for his backing. As The Inquisitr reported, rapper 50 Cent also took issue with Biden’s tax plan and endorsing Trump before appearing to walk back his comments after being chastised on social media by his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

Still, president has faced criticism for his handling of the civil unrest that has continued to affect the country in recent months. According to a Monmouth University poll from earlier this month, 82 percent of Black respondents believed that the head of state’s approach to the civil rights protests has exacerbated the conflict.

The Republican was also forced to reschedule a campaign event that was initially scheduled for Juneteenth, which he claimed was unintentional.