Carmen Electra Poses With Legs Apart In Barely There ‘Playboy’ Bunny Swimsuit

Carmen's swimsuit was shaped like the 'Playboy' logo.

Carmen Electra was a Playboy beach bunny in the revealing, spread-legged photo that she posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 29.

The 48-year-old Baywatch star provided her 1.2 million followers with a unique Halloween costume idea in the form of a seriously skimpy swimsuit. Carmen has appeared in the pages of Playboy many times, and she paid tribute to the magazine in a big way in her throwback pic. However, while she wore a huge version of the publication’s iconic bunny head logo on her body, it still left very little of her killer curves to the imagination.

The shiny black one-piece looked like it was plastered to her smooth skin with some form of adhesive. The rabbit’s long, thin ears formed a V that dipped down below Carmen’s navel. The ears barely covered the centers of her round breasts, and their tips came to sharp points. The bunny’s nose followed the curve of her inner thigh to cover up part of her bikini line. She had to pose with her legs wide apart so that the head was shaped correctly. A tiny white bowtie on the crotch completed the piece. The garment’s small size gave her bronzed skin a chance to shine, and it looked blemish-free with a gorgeous glow.

Carmen’s golden hair was swept back and styled in lovely waves. She tilted her chin up in a self-assured manner and gazed directly at the camera with her piercing blue eyes. She posed on a beach, where she got down on her knees in the deep, undulating sand. She showed off her toned thighs as she sat with the rest of her legs folded underneath them. Her hands were situated behind her so that her voluptuous chest was thrust forward. A short distance behind the model, a blue life preserver had been propped up against a short wooden post. Beyond that, a small amount of orange light glittered on dark seawater.

Carmen’s captivated followers soon let her know how much they appreciated her post by pressing the like button on it over 25,000 times during the first hour it was live on her account. They also flocked to the comments section to praise the photogenic, multi-hyphenate entertainer.

“Thanks for not leaving anything to the imagination! Very seductive!” gushed one fan.

“What a very sexy Halloween outfit Carmen Electra keep those pics coming,” read another message.

“Seriously one of the most iconic pics ever!” a third admirer commented.

“Be careful pulling off that tape,” quipped a fourth person.

Carmen seems to be excited about the spooky season. As reported by The Inquisitr, she also mentioned Halloween in a previous post that gave her fans a good look at her famous cleavage and a sharp pumpkin-carving knife.