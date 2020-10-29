Angela Simmons Sizzles In A Skintight Red Romper & Embraces ‘All The Feels’

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons shared a pair of new photos via her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon. She looked ravishing as she showcased her fit physique and the snaps sent her 6.8 million fans into a frenzy.

Angela noted that her outfit was from the Fashion Nova brand. This was their long-sleeved “Lay Your Love” romper in a bright red color and it was stunning on the reality television star.

The piece featured ruched sleeves and similar detailing down the chest. Ties adorned the bottom hem of each sleeve and the scoop neckline revealed a hint of Angela’s busty assets. Biker shorts completed the unique garment and the fabric clung to Angela’s upper thighs.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur added large silver hoop earrings and tan pointed-toe heels to complete the look. She had her hair extensions styled in loose waves with a center part. She had a lot of volume incorporated into the tresses and let them tumble over her shoulders and chest. The consensus seemed to be that she looked phenomenal from head to toe.

In the first photo, Angela smile and faced the camera. She toyed with her hair a bit and leaned to put most of her weight on one leg. The second photo showed her positioned a bit differently.

In this case, she placed one hand on her side and looked fierce. A serious, sultry facial expression demonstrated that she meant business and she cocked a hip as she showcased her hourglass curves.

About 28,000 likes and 280 comments poured in during the first couple of hours after Angela shared these new snapshots. She kept her caption simple, and her followers didn’t hold back on sharing what kind of feels this look sparked in them.

“Loving the red on such a beautiful woman,” one fan declared.

“I’m in love STUNNING MISS EYE CANDY,” another raved.

“You look pretty doll,” a follower noted.

“Good afternoon Angela Simmons you’re so gorgeous and very beautiful plus stunning totally flawless beautiful,” someone else wrote.

Another recent post of Angela’s allowed her to showcase her bombshell curves while wearing a different type of clingy, flattering ensemble. Last week, the Growing Up Hip Hop star chose a two-piece knit loungewear set that was also from Fashion Nova.

That trio of photos showcased an ensemble that beautifully highlighted all of Angela’s incredible curves, and around 33,500 people hit the “like” button to show their enthusiasm for it. This fire-hot romper look has already generated even more heat among her millions of followers and will continue to garner a lot of love in the hours ahead. It seems poised to eclipse that previous loungewear set of snaps and it was clear Angela hit the mark with this ensemble.