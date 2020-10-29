Natasha Oakley Brings In The Heat In Sexy Black Bikini: ‘My Uniform’

Natasha Oakley showed off her amazing form on Thursday, October 29, when she treated her 2.2 million Instagram followers to a series of snapshots of herself rocking a sexy ‘kini that did nothing but flatter her curves.

The three-picture slideshow captured the Australian model and businesswoman rocking a black two-piece bathing suit for a classic, but sexy, look. It included a triangle top featuring small cups that showed off plenty of Oakley’s chest and cleavage. It included thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Oakley teamed it with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with medium straps, which she pulled up high onto her sides, creating a U shape along the front. She also wore a matching sarong wrapped around her waist, tying it into a stylish knot close to her left hipbone that exposed her strong leg.

The first shot captured Oakley sprawled on the white cushion of a wooden couch. The camera shot her from the side and framed her with the back leg outstretched and the front one bent up. The second was a mirror selfie that showed a better view of her outfit. The third was similar to the first, but it captured Oakley from above.

Oakley accessorized her ensemble with a wide-brimmed straw hat and round-framed sunglasses that completed the summer vibe. Her blond hair was styled down in loose waves.

In the caption, Oakley noted that she was in her “uniform.” She also revealed that her suit was from Monday Swimwear, the brand she co-founded and runs with fellow model Devin Brugman.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first two hours, it has attracted more than 9,800 likes and upwards of 50 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to engage with Oakley’s caption while also praising her beauty.

“Dress code strictly enforced,” one user wrote.

“See we wear suits to work,” replied another fan.

“Gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] I love that u use brazilian songs in your stories haha,” a third user chimed in.

“You are my favorite woman in the world,” a fourth admirer added.

Oakley can often be seen modeling the pieces from her swimwear line in her Instagram posts, though she also likes to show off her more glamorous side. Earlier this week, she uploaded a three-part slideshow that saw her hanging out on a balcony overlooking the ocean during sunset, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was enjoying a glass of “chilled wine” while holding matching purse by Bottega Veneta. She sizzled in a nude dress from Manning Cartell.