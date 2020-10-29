Jessa Duggar Put Her Christmas Tree Up Before Halloween: ‘We Deserve 3 Christmases’

Jessa Duggar isn't wasting any time getting set up for the holidays.

Jessa Duggar is getting ready for Christmas, despite that it’s not even Halloween yet. The Counting On star has amazed even her loved ones. Her brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo, took to his Instagram account to share a little bit of their conversation via text. She had a perfectly good explanation for bringing the festive décor to her home so early.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Jinger Duggar’s husband said that he was caught completely off-guard when he found out that Jessa had been busy decorating for the holiday already. He shared a photo of him questioning the “insanity” of having a Christmas tree up not only before Thanksgiving, but before Halloween, which is coming up this weekend. She replied that she thinks it’s a genius idea. Her explanation was that there are no rules, considering that it’s 2020. She also thought that everyone deserves to have three Christmases this year. Anna Duggar even popped into the comments section to give her approval.

“Jessa is a genius! 2020 has desperately needed some Christmas cheer for several months!” she said.

On Wednesday, Jessa’a husband, Ben Seewald, posted a photo of the huge tree that his wife had set up in the corner of their living room. He told his Instagram followers that she just couldn’t wait to get it up. The artificial beauty was perfectly shaped with tiny clear lights strewn throughout the branches. The bottom was wrapped up in a white skirt. The traditional holiday décor matched the various plants that she had placed on the shelf above the fireplace and on the stand beside the sofa.

Duggar fans were highly impressed with Jessa’s ambitious feat this year. They agreed that decorating for the holidays early is a great idea to brighten up the mood after such a rough few months.

“Love it! It’s that kind of year. Whatever makes her happy,” one of Ben’s followers said.

“Why not….we need something to look forward to,” mentioned a second fan.

“May just be the smartest woman!!” stated a third admirer.

“The pumpkin right next to the tree is hysterical,” observed a fourth person.

While Jeremy thought the idea of decorating already was hilarious, he also admired her explanation as to why she did it. His wife, and Jessa’s sister Jinger, commented on Ben’s post that she was thinking of putting hers up early as well. She may be thinking ahead since she will be busy with a newborn over the holiday season.

Jinger and Jeremy are expecting their second child, a girl, in November. She just recently shared a photo of her huge baby bump and fans thought that she was glowing.