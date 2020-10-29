‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Leaves A Stunning Letter

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 30, reveal that there will be some big moments to look forward to as another dramatic week comes to an end in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his wife, Jennifer Horton, find a stunning letter left behind by Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

As many viewers already know, Alfonso has decided to leave the show after decades of playing the fan-favorite character. However, due to how the COVID-19 pandemic previously shut down production, the soap wasn’t able to give her the proper goodbye that fans would have liked to see.

It seems that Hope will skip town to work through the grief she feels over the death of her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and leave a letter to explain her absence. She won’t even attend Ciara’s memorial service alongside the rest of her friends and family members.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Hope, but apparently, Alfonso’s exit could either keep Hope off of the canvas for good or force the show to recast a legacy character, which often leads to a strong reaction from fans.

Meanwhile, Doug and Julie will also be mourning their granddaughter, Ciara. The duo hasn’t been seen on screen in a while, but viewers will now get their reaction to the loss of their precious granddaughter, whose life was cut short.

Elsewhere, Claire Brady will be worried about Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) on the day of Ciara’s memorial. Ben has been absolutely heartbroken over the loss of his wife, and he’s angry at Vincent, the man responsible for her death.

Ben is so furious at Vincent for killing the love of his life that he’s been planning his revenge. Ben wants to kill Vincent for what he did to Ciara, and he doesn’t care about the consequences. He’s fine with going back to prison, or even being placed on death row again. He feels like he has nothing left to live for without his wife.

Finally, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will have her day in court. Kristen has been charged with the attempted murder of Victor Kiriakis, and she, her best friend Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and her boyfriend, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) have been doing everything in their power to keep her out of jail. On Friday, Kristen’s fate will finally be revealed, and Lani will have to deal with whatever comes next.