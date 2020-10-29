‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Leaves A Stunning Letter

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 30, 2020 reveal that there will be some big moments to look forward to as another dramatic week ends in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his wife Jennifer Horton find a stunning letter left behind by Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

As many viewers already know, Alfonso has decided to leave the show after decades of playing the fan favorite character. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown of the show, the soap wasn’t able to give her the proper goodbye that fans would have liked to see.

So, it seems that Hope will skip town to work through the grief she feels over the death of her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and leave a letter to explain her absence. She won’t even attend Ciara’s memorial service alongside the rest of her friends and family members.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the character of Hope, but it seems that Kristian Alfonso’s exit could either keep Hope off of the canvas for good, or force the show to recast a legacy character, which often creates a strong reaction from fans.

Meanwhile, Doug and Julie will also be mourning their granddaughter, Ciara. The duo haven’t been seen on screen in awhile, but viewers will now to get their reaction to the loss of their precious granddaughter, who’s life was cut short.

Elsewhere, Claire Brady will be worried about Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) on the day of Ciara’s memorial. Ben has been absolutely heartbroken over the loss of his wife, and he’s angry at Vincent, the man who is responsible for her death.

Ben is so furious about Vincent’s killing the love of his life that he’s been planning his revenge. Ben wants to kill Vincent for what he did to Ciara, and he doesn’t care about the consequences. He’s fine with going back to prison, or even being placed on death row again. He feels like he has nothing left to live for without his wife.

Finally, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will have her day in court. Kristen has been charged with the attempted murder of Victori Kiriakis, and she, her best friend Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and her boyfriend, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) have been doing everything in their power to keep her out of jail. On Friday, Kristen’s fate will finally be revealed, and Lani will have to deal with whatever comes next.