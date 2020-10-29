Nazanin Mandi Rocks Sheer Top, Leather Pants & Leopard-Print Heels For Latest Missguided Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for fashion brand Missguided and has proven that she is the perfect candidate to promote their clothing with her most recent post.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a sheer beige top with long sleeves. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage and showed off her black bikini top underneath that featured thin straps. She tucked her see-through top into her high-waisted black leather pants that had small slits at the bottom of each leg. Mandi completed her look with leopard-print heels and covered her eyes with a pair of shades. She accessorized herself with a necklace, earrings, and rings. Mandi scraped back her dark hair and decorated her nails with a coat of polish.

The 34-year-old treated her followers with three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe in a warehouse location. Mandi parted her legs open and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant raised one hand above her head and placed it on the wall beside her. She crossed her legs over and continued to stare at the camera.

In the third and final frame, Mandi crouched down and placed one hand to the side of her face.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 13,100 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Missguided is my fav website I want to model for them and represent girls that look like me. thank you for representing beautiful ethnic girls xx,” one user wrote.

“Love your style Nazanin. I’m going to wear an outfit like this one,” another person shared.

“Giving me matrix vibes, gorgeous!!” remarked a third fan.

“Babe you look unreal,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the influencer wore a low-cut blue-and-white bodysuit with lace detailing. She paired the ensemble with heels that showcased her pedicured toes. Mandi tied her locks up and accessorized with a necklace featuring her first name initial and small earrings. She showed off the small tattoo on her right hip and stood up on her bath for the three-photo upload.