Qimmah Russo Flaunts Fit Figure In Skimpy Black Workout Ensemble

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account with some sizzling new photos of herself on Thursday, October 29, sending plenty of her 1.6 million followers into a frenzy.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed inside of a warehouse for the four-photo slideshow. She placed herself inside of a boxing ring, taking center stage as she switched between a number of sultry poses.

In the first image, the model posed with her body facing the camera as she sat on a stool with her legs parted. She had both hands on the back of her head and extended her left leg out. She wore a pout on her face while she stared directly at the camera’s lens.

The second snapshot displayed her as she sat directly on the ring’s mat and tugged on a rope. She leaned against a punching bag in the third photo, grabbing on the object with both hands. The fourth image showed Qimmah as she sat with legs apart while tugging on the ring’s rope with both hands

Her long, curly, raven locks were pulled back into a half-ponytail and fell around her back and shoulders.

Qimmah’s assets were on show as she rocked a sporty black top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders. The garment’s body was designed with a low-cut front that revealed an ample amount of cleavage, drawing eyes to her bust. Her slim core was also on show as the number was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She paired the top with formfitting black bottoms that tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her curvy hips and bodacious booty. She completed the look with multicolored sneakers.

In the post’s caption, she promoted EHP Labs, a fitness supplement and health company. She also provided users with a discount code for the company’s products.

The eye-catching slideshow instantly became a smash with social media users, as it accumulated more than 22,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. Hundreds of fans also took to the comments section to praise the model on her fit form, jaw-dropping looks, and revealing outfit.

“Seriously what other model on IG puts out this much high quality content on a daily basis,” one individual wanted to know.

“Wow, look at you, love the hair,” chimed in another admirer.

“My goodness your glow and beauty is unmatched,” a third fan asserted.

“What an absolute looker,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The beauty has uploaded many smoking-hot looks to Instagram lately. Earlier, she posted a video in which she rocked a barely-there string bikini. That content received more than 8,000 likes, so far.