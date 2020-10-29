Charlize Theron Shares ‘Slightly Seductive’ Voting Selfie In Latest Instagram Update

Charlize Theron took to her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon with a flirty snap in which she displayed her “I Voted” sticker, and urged her 6.3 million followers to hit the polls for the U.S. presidential election, which is next Tuesday, November 3.

She teased in the caption about her pose, hypothetically inquiring if one’s vote still counted if they didn’t take a silly, sultry photo to commemorate the event — which, she reassured supporters, it does. She encouraged people to make their ballot official by any safe and reasonable means possible.

The Oscar winning actress — who currently resides in Los Angeles, California — holds dual citizenship in both the United States and South Africa, where she spent most of her childhood. She is one of the United Nation’s Messengers for Peace for her work in the prevention of AIDS and violence against women.

Charlize held the camera in her left hand for the close-up portrait, which captured the former model from her head down to the middle of her chest, and allowed most of the graphic on the front her white t-shirt to show. The print featured an abstract purple background that resembled spray paint, topped with a black cheetah pattern, across which the word “vote” was written in bold yellow and orange letters.

Charlize placed the round sticker indicating her performance in the democratic process over her lips, which appeared to be pouted into a kissing position. She gazed downward at the camera, and her right eye was closed in a sly wink. The angle of the shot emphasized the length of her slender neck.

A wall lined with a series of wooden floating bookshelves made up the background. They were decorated with neat, horizontal stacks of similarly-sized hardbacks interspersed with framed art. A drawing on a lower shelf looked to be a child’s portrait, with carefully-executed block lettering across the bottom.

Over 87,000 of Charlize’s Instagram followers liked the post in the first hour after it was uploaded, including one from fellow actress Michelle Pfeiffer, and nearly 1,000 people flooded the comments section with a bevy of responses.

Many speculated upon her personal selection for the next president, as well as vehemently stating their own opinions about the election. Others mentioned the stunning blonde’s appearance, and suggested they would prefer to vote for her.

“Cant see your shirt fully but it looks cool,” observed one fan.

“I voted for the first time in my life this election!” exclaimed a second person.

“I wish i was a voting sticker,” mused a third follower.