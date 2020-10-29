Kim Lee Flaunts Impressive Cleavage In Plunging Crop Top

Instagram model, pianist, and DJ Kim Lee flaunted some killer cleavage to her 526,000 followers in her latest post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, October 29, saw the celebrity posing in workout gear with a plunging neckline. In the caption, she declared that she had “big goals.”

Kim wore a brown Nike crop top that featured thin shoestring straps. Plunging down low in the front and crossing over to create a deep V-shape, the item of clothing revealed plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage.

She teamed this with a pair of fitted black pants that sat high on her toned hips. As a result of this, her smooth stomach was also on display.

Her long dark locks were straightened and parted to the side. As she posed, her hair cascaded over one shoulder as she looked down toward the camera lens and pouted for her intended audience.

The model stood outside in bright sunlight, which further helped to highlight her beauty. Behind her, the ocean could be seen underneath a clear blue sky. Kim appeared to be in a picnic area as a variety of permanent tables and chair structures could be seen. A paved path between two manmade walls appeared to lead down to the beach. Behind one wall, was a tall scraggly tree that leaned over the picnic area and offered some protection from the glaring sun.

In one hand, Kim held a can of Adrenaline Shoc Energy drink, also tagging the product’s Instagram page in her post. Her other hand rested casually by her side.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the photo had already garnered 10,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Always put in that work! Lovely!” a fan declared.

“Lady the world is yours for the taking, with all that talent you have to share,” another user stated.

“My crush,” a fourth person wrote in between rows of black heart emoji.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Kim’s latest update. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji.

Kim often likes to share photos taken during fashion shoots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday, she showed off her long legs as she posed against a bike. This photoshoot was for Wonderland China and featured a crop top and fitted pants by Versace.