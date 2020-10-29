Laci Kay Somers Rocks A Sexy Joker Costume In Steamy Instagram Video

Buxom bombshell Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 11 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she rocked a sexy Halloween costume that left little to the imagination. The clip was filmed in a location where the ground was covered in a thick layer of snow, and the road Laci strutted down had a layer of slush on it. The sky above was a gorgeous hue, with the natural sunlight illuminating Laci’s curves.

She flaunted her ample assets in a black bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The triangular bikini cups hugged her curves, showing off a serious amount of cleavage as well as a hint of underboob and sideboob. Thin straps extended around her neck and back, as well as across her cleavage, connecting the two cups. Her toned stomach was also on display in the skimpy look.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that consisted of little more than a tiny triangular patch of fabric, thin straps that stretched high over her hips, and two small metal rings that connected the sides to the main portion of the bottoms.

She had a plush-looking black winter coat over top of the swimsuit at the beginning of the update, although she left it open so her curves remained on display. At one point in the video, she took the coat off so that her figure was fully exposed.

Laci had a pair of black lace-up boots with chunky heels on, which allowed her feet to stay protected from the slush on the ground. Instead of her long blond locks, she rocked a shorter green wig as part of her costume. Laci had half of her face painted in a bold look that was meant to resemble the comic book character The Joker, with his ghostly white pallor, red lips and over-extended smile.

She flashed several different expressions at the camera throughout the video, and there was even a moment where she kicked up her boot-clad foot. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 1,251 comments as well as 32,800 likes within just three hours of going live.

“Crushed it,” one fan wrote, complimenting Laci’s costume, and he included a string of flame emoji in the remark.

“Most beautiful Joker I’ve ever seen! Happy Thursday, gorgeous!” another follower added.

“HELLOween Laci you look awesome,” a third fan commented.

Back in August 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci shared an update from a snow-free spot. She was on a boat out on Lake Tahoe, with gorgeous views all around her. She flaunted her bombshell body in a tie-dye two-piece that could barely contain her ample assets, and posed for a trio of steamy snaps.