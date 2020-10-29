Bri Teresi Loses Her Top While Posing At The Edge Of A Dock

Guess girl Bri Teresi returned to Instagram with multiple uploads on Thursday, October 29, one of which provided her 1.1 million followers with a stunning view of her nearly-nude body. In the sexy snapshot, the 26-year-old model and social media influencer was captured in a pose at the edge of a waterfront dock while sporting a stringy, pink bikini bottom and virtually nothing else.

Although her NSFW areas were completely covered in the shot, a significant portion of her ample bosom was clearly visible, save for a small cross section that was obscured by her left forearm and hand.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Teresi teased her fans by offering a high-five; a task that would be difficult to pull off in her topless state. She also credited one of her most frequent collaborators — California-based photographer Jeremy Lee — for putting the shot together. His composition and Teresi’s statuesque beauty clearly made for a mouth-watering combination, as nearly 5,000 users had been compelled to double-tap the post as of this writing,

Moreover, fans took to the comments section in multitudes with words of praise and virtual wolf whistles for the picture.

“Beautiful view!” exclaimed one impressed user. “And the lake and mountains look nice, too!”

“You are so sexy,” appraised a second supporter, who added a slew of fire emoji for emphasis.

“Very beautiful and elegant lady,” opined another commenter.

“It’s amazing how much new content you post every week. You must shoot nonstop.” added a fourth follower.

With a mountain range visible in the far background and multiple boats floating on the choppy, blue waters behind her, Teresi had taken up position at the end of the aforementioned dock with her legs stretched out to her side. The model braced the weight of her upper body with her right hand while crossing her left arm over her bare bustline.

Her pink bikini bottom provided the only coverage for her sun-kissed frame and its athletic, sinuous dimensions. Its narrow strips clung tightly to Teresi’s waist just above her slender, yet shapely hips. She also accessorized with a pair of large, hooped earrings.

Teresi’s eyes were firmly affixed to the camera’s lens as she posed while pursing her lips in a seductive manner. Meanwhile, her golden hair extended from a middle part and draped over her shoulders on both sides.

While her perky bust owned the frame in this offering, an earlier update found her flaunting her peachy backside while sporting a thong bodysuit to the rocking sounds of Warrant’s “Cherry Pie.”