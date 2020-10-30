The First Trailer For ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 13 Is Here

After much anticipation, Bravo has released the super-trailer for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The clip opens up with scenes from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, featuring strippers, sex toys, and lingerie. In one scene, an unidentified woman can be heard telling someone to “turn off the cameras” so they “can actually have fun.”

The next day, Kenya Moore tells the group she’s heard “sex noises” coming from someone’s bedroom.

Although Moore doesn’t name any names, Tanya Sam tells castmate Porsha Williams that someone is making “disparaging comments” about them and a male stripper from the party.

As reported by Page Six, two women from the RHOA cast allegedly hooked up with a dancer while at the party, which took place in Charleston, South Carolina, earlier this month.

Later in the clip, the ladies can be seen dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I will quarantine a b*tch,” Williams jokingly says during one of her confessionals.

Meanwhile, Bailey and her fiancé, Mike Hill, have to plan their wedding in the midst of a global pandemic. In one scene, Bailey says that the wedding will happen, even if every guest has to wear a hazmat suit.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

In another scene, Moore discusses the divorce from her husband, Marc Daly, while Williams breaks down in tears while addressing her relationship problems with estranged fiancé Dennis McKinley.

“Don’t tell me what I cannot do with my child,” Moore says on the phone, referencing their daughter, Brooklyn.

Kandi Burruss, meanwhile, sits down with her mother, Joyce, to discuss the father of her firstborn, Riley, who allegedly hasn’t paid child support in over 10 years.

Elsewhere in the trailer, viewers get to witness the ladies’ involvement with Black Lives Matter, with footage of Williams protesting in the streets and getting detained by the police.

The two-minute-long trailer also introduces two new cast additions: Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali. One long-time cast member, NeNe Leakes, was absent in the clip.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Leakes took to her official YouTube account to confirm that she wasn’t going to return for Season 13. She explained that she went through some “emotional negotiations” with the producers before finally deciding to walk away from RHOA.

“There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides. It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13,” she said.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to premiere on Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.