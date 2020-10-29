Brit Manuela Stuns In Tiny Bikini For Smoking-Hot New Video

American beauty Brit Manuela dazzled her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 29, when she uploaded a new video of her famous physique in a scanty bathing suit.

For the footage, the 26-year-old internet sensation was recorded seemingly inside of her home as a white table and a large mirror were visible in the background behind her. Brit easily dominated the video as she centered herself in the frame and moved through a number of sultry gestures.

The reel displayed the model as she stood up straight with her body facing the camera while she strutted towards the camera. She swung her hips and fidgeted with her fingers as she brought her hands up to her face. She also smiled widely as she stared directly into he camera’s lens, emitting a happy vibe. The clip was paired to an upbeat song called “Blow Your Mind” by British pop-star Dua Lipa.

Her long, dark locks were styled in messy bun that sat atop her head. She rocked her nails short and natural.

Brit wore a skimpy, black bikini that featured a white polka-dot design and two thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The top’s tiny triangular cups barely contained her assets as they revealed a massive view of cleavage and sideboob. She paired the number with matching, scanty bottoms that highlighted her curvaceous hips. The briefs’ side strings were tied into bows and accented her slim core.

She completed the look with a matching, polk-dot headband that wrapped around her hair.

The sizzling video amassed more than 6,000 likes and 31,000 views within just 3o minutes after it went live, proving to be a huge hit with social media users. Furthermore, hundreds of fans took to the comments section to overload Brit with compliments on her flawless figure, her stunning appearance, and her choice of skimpy swimwear.

“Oh my god I love this and you so much,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a series of crying-face emoji to the compliment.

“I can’t even deal, the most perfect,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with a string of pink-heart emoji.

“Most awesome body, makes me want to start working out again,” gushed a third admirer.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with numerous red-heart emoji

The bombshell has shared much dazzling content with her multitude of followers, especially this past week. Just earlier today, she uploaded a slew of photos, in which she rocked some sheer, black lace lingerie that left little to the imagination.