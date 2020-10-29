Qimmah Russo Leaves Little To The Imagination In Teeny Bikini As She Shows Off Her Washboard Abs

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted her incredible figure as she updated her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a video clip. The content, which was posted on Thursday, October 29, saw the celebrity wearing a tiny string bikini as she flexed her muscles and showed off her washboard abs.

Qimmah wore a uniquely patterned halterneck bikini in shades of yellow and pink. Black straps threaded through the bottom of the triangular cups, leaving a large gap in the middle and exposing plenty of the celebrity’s cleavage. The matching briefs tied up in neat bows and sat high over her toned hips as she posed for the camera.

The clip commenced with Qimmah reclining on a large sofa. Her dark hair was straightened and pulled up into a ponytail on top of her head, which she fiddled with initially before turning her attention to a physical display.

Pulling herself up into a seated position, the model used only her sensational stomach muscles to do so. This meant that they tightened and showed off a further enhancement of her muscle definition.

Qimmah then performed a series of movements. Sometimes she even shimmied for the photographer, showing off her smooth shoulders as she did so. Then, she flexed her impressive biceps, giving a further display of her chiseled physique. Finally, she started laughing which, once again, highlighted the work that she had done to achieve her enviable body.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. In under an hour, the clip had already gathered close to 15,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“You look amazing!” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Beautiful beautiful baby my queen Abs so perfect,” a fan gushed.

“Strong, seductive and beautiful all rolled in one,” another user stated.

“I Luv this video,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of red heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, as is common with Qimmah’s posts, the muscly arm was also seen a lot as well.

Qimmah has been focusing on her abs this week when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday, she highlighted her enviable midriff while wearing a skintight blue mini dress that featured a keyhole cut out. As to be expected, her fans instantly dived into the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the fitness guru’s famous figure.