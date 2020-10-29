‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Lily Makes A Bold Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 30, tease that Billy and Lily heat up after dinner as friends. Elsewhere, Nate struggles to come to terms with his new reality while Elena makes a desperate plea to make things right with Devon.

The sparks have flown between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) for a while now, and this pair finds themselves mixing business with pleasure, according to SheKnows Soaps. Earlier this week, they had a moment where Lily looked at Billy’s lips, and he noticed. However, they both decided it would be smart to keep things professional between them and build up Chancellor Communications together without a messy personal entanglement.

However, when Billy asks to take Lily out to dinner as a friend and business partner, the lines begin to blur over food and wine. They go back to The Grand Phoenix, and Lily boldly brings up the topic right before they get onto the confined elevator together. Things heat up as the car rises, and things may not ever be the same again for these two, who are the king and queen of second chances.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Nate (Sean Dominic) struggles in the aftermath of his affair with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He overwhelmed her by telling her that he had feelings, and Elena isn’t ready or willing to admit she might have feelings for Nate. The doctor also faces serious issues after the fight with Devon (Bryton James) left him with nerve damage in his hand, jeopardizing her career as a surgeon. Things seem bleak for Nate right now, and his cousin Lily isn’t too thrilled with how he’s treated her brother and their family. For her, the only saving grace is that Neil (Kristoff St. John) isn’t around to see it.

Elena is determined to win back Devon’s heart. She makes an earnest plea to Devon, and his anger shocks her. To Elena, it seems as if Devon is cruel because he tells her that she might as well go ahead and try to build a life with Nate or somebody else. Although Elena insists that she truly loves Devon, he doesn’t buy it. Devon wants to know why she found it so easy to cross the line with his cousin if she truly felt anything real for him. To Devon, Elena’s words don’t make sense, and perhaps she has not looked within herself and realized why she made the choices she did.