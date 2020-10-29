Mel B Stuns In Figure-Hugging Leopard-Print Dress: ‘Scary’s Back’

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The Spice Girl has been very quiet via social media recently and made sure her return to the platform had an impression on her followers.

The “Feels So Good” hitmaker stunned in a leopard-print dress that fell past her knees and had a turtleneck. The figure-hugging garment showed off her shape and featured long sleeves. She paired the ensemble with matching heels that gave her some extra height. Mel kept her nails short and styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down for the occasion.

The 45-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe inside what looked to be a hotel room. Mel stood by the window that had a view of fields. She held onto her dog with her left hand and rested the other beside her. The entertainer tilted her head to the side slightly and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, Mel took an up-close selfie that gave fans an eyeful of her glammed-up face.

For her caption, the former America’s Got Talent judge stated that “Scary’s back.” The singer rose to fame in the late 1990s and was known for her leopard-print ensembles.

In the tags, she credited Yasmina Bentaieb for her makeup, designer Norma Kamali for her dress, and Christian Louboutin for her footwear.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Oh YES SHE IS! It’s incredible to see you back on social media Melanie!!” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous. So happy you are back and see you so healthy and stunning,” another person shared.

“OMG… wait… WHAT? How can you get prettier and prettier every time? I missed you so much, Mel. Great to see you are good as ever! All my love from Brazil,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, how is it possible that you are even more gorgeous than ever!!” a fourth admirer commented.

This isn’t the first time Mel’s dog has made an appearance on her Instagram page. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the chart-topper posed naked in her dressing room while her pet was photographed sitting on her lap. Mel appeared to be getting her hair done while sitting down in front of a table filled with makeup products. Mel crossed her legs over and gazed directly in front of her.