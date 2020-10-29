Model Cindy Mello Sizzles While Posing Topless For Latest Steamy Update

Cindy Mello looked scintillating while showing off her athletic figure in a steamy four-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was topless while wearing a pair of slacks as she struck several sultry poses.

The 25-year-old, who is known for appearing in Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and GQ, caught the attention of her fans with this alluring update. Mello was photographed in front of a plain backdrop, which helped to further accentuate her curves. Her long dark hair was wavy and in an updo with long strands of bangs hanging in front of her beautiful face. She had on a pair of loose-fitting black dress pants along with a pair of matching Christian Louboutin high heels.

In the first slide, the Brazilian stunner was seated with her right knee bent up, and her left leg wrapped underneath it. Mello covered herself with her strategically-placed knee, and by crossing her hands across her chest. Her mouth was slightly agape as she stared off-camera, and her tanned skin popped against the backdrop. The social media influencer was captured for a closeup in the second snap. She remained shirtless and used her hands to conceal herself as she flashed a sultry glare at the lens.

Mello sported more clothing in the third slide. The model sported a black lace bra, and had a blazer that matched her slacks draped over her shoulders. She was seated, and leaned forward while staring into the camera. The last pic was a black and white photo that shot Mello from behind. She arched her back, which helped embellish her fit backside, as she peeked over her shoulder.

For the caption, the Brazilian simply added two wilted rose emoji. She tagged the shoot’s photographer, along with the rapper Flo Rida in the pics before uploading them on Thursday.

Many of Mello’s 1.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the steamy set, and more than 38,000 made their way to the like button in just over five hours after it went live. She had over 180 comments in that time. Flo Rida responded with a series of heart-eye emoji, and the replies were flooded with those. Fans left compliments for the model in both English and Portuguese.

“Wow these are incredibly beautiful,” one follower commented.

“NO WORDS FOR YOU,” another added.

“True beauty,” an Instagram user wrote alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“Tan perfect,” one fan replied.

