Valeria Orsini Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Gray Top And Matching Maxi Skirt

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini dropped thousands of jaws around the world on Thursday, October 29, when she shared a stunning new photo of herself in a flattering ensemble.

The 30-year-old model, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican heritage, was photographed on the lawn of a beautiful, large residence. Valeria was centered in the snapshot as she situated herself directly in front of the camera and struck a sexy pose.

She stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out and pushed her left leg forward. She grabbed her locks with her right hand and pouted with her mouth slightly parted. She directed her strong gaze to her right, averting the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted blond locks were parted to the left and styled in large waves that added a touch of Hollywood glam to her overall appearance. She rocked manicured nails that featured a vibrant white polish.

Valeria showed off her busty assets in a gray-colored crop top that featured long sleeves and cut-outs under her breasts that revealed just a hint of underboob. The model also wore the plunging garment without a bra underneath, drawing the eye to her exposed cleavage.

She paired the top with a matching skintight maxi skirt that highlighted her curvaceous hips and pert booty. The number’s high-waisted design drew the eye to her toned core. She completed the look with beige, open-toed heels.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her outfit was designed by Lotus Couture. She also credited Gabriel Gonzalez as the photographer.

Thursday’s post was met with a large amount of support from social media users, receiving more than 12,000 likes since being uploaded a few hours ago. Additionally, hundreds of followers also commented under the post to share their kind thoughts on the model’s form, stunning looks, and ensemble.

“Gorgeous outfit, gorgeous photo,” one individual wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“Wow looking so beautiful pretty baby, awesome,” chimed in another admirer, filling their compliment with kiss-face, lips, and heart-eyes emoji.

“I don’t think you can take a bad photo, stunning,” a third fan asserted, inundating their comment with fire emoji.

“Lord you never stop to amaze, so breathtakingly beautiful,” a fourth person added.

