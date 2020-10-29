Abby Dowse Flaunts Tantalizing Curves In A Racy Bodysuit & Thigh-High Leather Boots

Abby showed some serious skin in the skimpy ensemble.

Abby Dowse stunned her 2.5 million Instagram followers with another tantalizing snap this week. She looked absolutely flawless as she flaunted her enviable curves in a revealing bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The Aussie model sat on the floor for the suggestive snap, posing with her legs spread slightly apart in a seductive manner. She leaned up against the edge of a plush couch and raised her arms up above her head as she shot the camera a smoldering gaze.

As Abby’s online audience has come to learn, the 31-year-old is far from shy about rocking racy ensembles on social media — a trend she continued with her most recent share. She sported nothing more than a skimpy bodysuit from Fashion Nova that fit her slender frame like a glove. The piece had a unique snakeskin pattern with metallic accents that glistened underneath the lighting in the room. It also had long sleeves with thumbholes at the ends, allowing the model to show off her perfectly manicured fingernails.

The one-piece clung tightly to Abby’s body, highlighting her voluptuous chest and tin waist. Also of note was its daringly high-cut design. The suit boasted scandalous leg openings that spanned nearly to the model’s rib cage, exposing her hips and killer curves to those scrolling past the post. Her shapely thighs were also left in full view, as was a glimpse at her flat tummy.

The blond bombshell gave her outfit an edgy vibe by teaming the bodysuit with a pair of thigh-high stiletto boots. The slouchy footwear featured a pointed toe design and was made of a brilliant white leather that accentuated her deep tan.

She also accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her platinum locks as they spilled messily around her face and over her shoulders.

The sizzling shot proved to be an instant hit, amassing nearly 10,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to shower the social media star with compliments.

“Wow perfect body,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“You always kill it in bodysuits! Cool look,” a third follower remarked.

“Most beautiful woman on Instagram,” declared a fourth admirer.

Abby has treated her fans to a number of smoking hot new photos this week. On Tuesday, the beauty heated things up when she showcased her ample assets in a set of lilac lingerie while lounging in bed. That post fared extremely well, as it has been awarded more than 31,000 likes to date.