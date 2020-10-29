Jessica Simpson, 40, Shows Off A Leggy Look In Thigh-High Boots And Daisy Dukes

The mom of three rocked her signature shorts style with new boots.

Jessica Simpson was all legs in a new photo.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer showed off a new accompaniment for her signature Daisy Dukes in a snap shared to Instagram.

In the photo, Jessica modeled boots from her fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection. The mom of three rocked a dark purple and black striped sweater and short denim shorts, and she paired the outfit with sparkly black over-the-knee boots from her collection. Jessica also wore a black hat on top of her blonde hair as she posed in fierce supermodel style with her hand on her hip as a set of vintage green luggage lay nearby.

The caption to the post teased that fall is the season for new boots.

In the comments section, Jessica’s fashion followers reacted to her stylish ensemble, with many saying they had to have it all.

“Getting Dukes of Hazzard vibes from this look,” one fan wrote. ‘Those boots were made for walkin.”

Other followers zeroed in on the blonde beauty’s amazing figure after losing more than 100 pounds of pregnancy weight last year six months after she delivered her third baby, Birdie Mae. The baby was born in March 2019 and by September the Open Book author showed off a svelte figure.

“Smokin’ hot,” one commenter wrote of the star’s current look.

“Your legs look amazing. What is your leg workout?” another fan asked.

“You never age Jess!!” wrote another admirer.

A few other fans joked that while they loved Jessica’s killer look, the hat and sweater combo reminded them of the outfit worn by the scary Freddy Krueger character from the Nightmare on Elm Street movies.

This isn’t the first time Jessica wore dramatic boots with a casual outfit. In an Instagram post shared earlier this month and seen here, the gorgeous star was photographed sitting on the grand staircase at her California home while wearing an all-black sweatsuit and platform-heeled lace-up boots with a camo print on them. She also wore the stylish hat seen in her new photo.

Jessica also previously showed off her insanely toned legs while modeling a pair of short plaid boots from her collection, so it’s no surprise that fans wanted to know more about how she looks so young and keeps in shape three months after celebrating her 40th birthday.

Jessica’s trainer Harley Pasternak told E!News that a large part of her client’s workout routine consisted of walking – up to 14,000 steps per day when she was looking to drop her baby weight.