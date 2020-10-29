Yovanna Ventura Does Yoga In A Bra & Leggings In Sizzling Multi-Photo Update

Yovanna Ventura took to Instagram to show off some of her yoga moves with her army of fans. The model stunned in a series of four new images that captured different elements of her sweat session.

The first image in the series saw the model sitting in front of a glass-lined balcony. There was a large window on the wall, allowing for an abundance of sunlight to spill over her figure. Yovanna sat Indian-style, grabbing her ankle with one hand as she held a lighter in the opposite. The floor in front of the model had a rainbow-striped candle and a few stones beside it. Yovanna faced her chest toward the camera, tilting her head to the side and gazing into the lens.

The next slide included a short video where Yovanna lit the candle while the third upload captured her in the midst of a pose where her arms were over her head. She leaned her head back toward the ceiling, and her long, brunette locks spilled over her back. Yovanna’s time at the gym called for a sexy outfit from retailer Alo.

She rocked a blue sports bra with thin straps that allowed her to flaunt her slender arms. The garment had a scooping neckline that left her collar bare and treated her audience to a great glimpse of cleavage. The piece was tight underneath her bust, and its cut showed off her trim tummy.

Yovanna added a pair of matching yoga pants that were just as hot. They had a high waistband with a set of drawstrings that hit directly below her navel, highlighting her slender frame. The garment was tight on her muscular thighs and legs, and it cut off near Yovanna’s ankles. Her time at the gym did not call for shoes, and she went barefoot in the photo op.

The last image in the series featured a solo shot of the candle, and in her caption, Yovanna wished her fans “a life full of positive energy, love, health, prosperity and money.” It has not taken long for social media users to take notice of the post and it has already garnered over 35,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

“So pretty naturally Godbless,” one follower gushed, adding a variety of emoji to the end of their comment.

“The most charming that he ever made, killer babe,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“My fave Dominican hope your day is wonderful and filled with lots of love and light,” another fan added.

“Thanks for sharing your energy. You are beautiful perfection. Breathtaking,” a fourth exclaimed alongside a few sun emoji.