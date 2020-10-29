Niece Waidhofer Wears Facemask And Flashes Red Panties As She Gets Ready To Be Tested For Coronavirus

There was some concern among fans when Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer posted her latest social media update for her 2.2 million followers. The post, which went live on Thursday, October 29, saw the celebrity admitting that she was about to be tested for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Even though Niece revealed in her caption that she wasn’t feeling very well, she still managed to post a racy shot that got her supporters fired up. In her usual way, she stated that she was all dolled up because she intended to dress for the test results that she wanted and not the ones that she felt like she had, indicating that she was currently feeling particularly unwell. She then asked her fans to send her “covid-negative thoughts.”

Niece wore a fluffy black longsleeved mini dress with a cowl neckline. The item of clothing hugged her form as she leaned back on a leather seat inside a car and captured the selfie. She teamed this with a matching pair of velvet thigh-high boots that helped to accentuate her pale complexion.

However, for many, their attention was caught by the flash of bright red panties as Niece spread her legs.

The model also wore a black cloth reusable facemask, which drew attention to her gorgeous eyes. Her dark hair was straightened and pulled back off her face. Strands of her locks tumbled down around her shoulders and over her ample chest as she took the photo.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already amassed a whopping 45,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated admirers.

There was plenty of sympathy and support as her fans rushed in to comment.

“Sorry [you’re] not feeling well. I so hope you turn up negative,” one follower wrote.

“Best wishes for a clean bill of health!” a fan declared, also adding the hashtag #ninjasdontgetsick.

“I’m hoping and wishing you the best Niece! Sending love,” a fourth person wrote, also adding three heart emoji at the end for further emphasis.

While many people offered condolences and well wishes, there were those that were only there for the visuals.

“You look great.” another user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece included a risqué update on Tuesday, giving no indication yet that she felt unwell. In that post, she wore a strappy black lingerie set that left very little to the imagination as she laid on a bed and contemplated common typos in the comments section of her account.