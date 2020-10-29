Elizabeth Hurley Sports Sequined Dress In Steamy Bathtub Snap

Actress, model and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley updated her popular Instagram feed on Thursday, October 29 with another in a long line of steamy snapshots. In the uploaded picture, the 55-year-old showed that she continues to defy her age by bringing the heat to her 1.8 million followers on the platform in a scintillating sequin dress while posing provocatively in an empty bathtub.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star and Estée Lauder spokesperson indicated that she was all dressed up with nowhere to go in the caption that accompanied the photo. Regardless of the occasion (or lack thereof), though, Hurley made a clear impression on her fans, who double-tapped the post nearly 11,000 times within an hour of its appearance on her profile. Meanwhile, 200-plus replies had been left in the comments section, the brunt of which offered words of affection for her sultry display.

“Wow,” raved one impassioned user. “Love this darling.”

“Great pic Elizabeth,” opined a second supporter. “You always look stunning.”

“Do you ever have a bad hair day!?!” wondered a particularly bewildered commenter. “Consistently perfect — a 21st century Mary Poppins.”

“Man o man Liz… As always with your posts, speechless.” gushed another awe-struck admirer.

The medium closeup shot showed Hurley laying back against the white bathtub and resting her head over its rear edge. Her auburn brown hair looked to be parted messily on her right side while its lengthy strands draped across and over the edge of the empty tub.

Hurley’s long, dark lashes and sophisticated natural brows popped on the frame against her seemingly flawless, alabaster-hued skin and the white background in the shot. They provided a strong border for her blue-gray eyes, which glinted in the bright light as they fixated on the camera’s lens with a full-on smolder. Her glossy, pink lips — which were parted slightly, offering a glimpse of her upper teeth — gave off a similarly noticeable luster.

Just below her delicate neck, the Basingstoke, Hampshire native’s sequins gave off an even stronger shine. The long-sleeved garment appeared to be tinged in a purple bronze which added to the contrast present in the shot. At the right edge of the photo’s frame, her dress reached its end, giving way to a peek at her slender thigh.

