Shanina Shaik Flaunts Amazing Figure In Floral Bikini

Supermodel Shanina Shaik dazzled plenty of her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 29, when she uploaded some photos of her perfect figure in a bikini.

The 29-year-old Australian bombshell — who is of Pakistani, Saudi and Lithuanian descent — was photographed outdoors. Shanina posed sultrily in front of a large bush that featured red flowers.

She stood up straight up with her tanned body facing the camera as she pushed her left leg forward and cocked one hip out to showcase her curvy form. She also tugged on her bottoms and sported a pout on her face as she hid her eyes behind large sunglasses, emitting an air of mystery.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back and away from her face, seemingly into a bun or a ponytail.

Shanina displayed her bosom in a skimpy white swimsuit top that featured a floral print and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment’s low-cut cups drew the eye to her bust as they gave way to a great deal of her cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that wrapped around her curvy hips. The bottoms further featured low-rise side straps that called attention to her sculpted midriff.

She finished the look off with a pair of chunky white sneakers. She accessorized further with a ring and a minimalist-style watch on her left wrist.

In the geotag, she revealed that she was photographed on the island nation of Cyprus. In the caption, she stated that she had just grabbed some coffee.

The smoking-hot photo was an instant hit with social media users, as it amassed more than 18,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 140 followers also expressed their admiration for Shanina’s statuesque figure, her jaw-dropping good looks, and her bathing suit in the comments section.

“Omg this bikini is so cute,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow you’re very sexy in that bikini girl, I like it,” a second fan added, filling their comment with fire emoji.

“You are so hot girl,” a third admirer commented, following their kind words with a single heart-eyes emoji.

“She’s got legs and she knows hot to use them,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has stunned Instagram users with plenty of breathtaking posts as of late. She uploaded a series of photos on October 27 in which she rocked a mint-green bikini. That popular slideshow garnered more than 33,000 likes.