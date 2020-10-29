Vicky Aisha Stuns In Long Black Wig While Wearing Low-Cut Corset

On Thursday, October 29, Australian model Vicky Aisha made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing photo for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the 28-year-old sat in front of a black backdrop. She appeared to be touching the floor, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

For the photo, Vicky opted to wear a low-cut black corset. She paired the garment with fishnet tights and a pentagram harness, giving her look an additional edge. The ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, slender waist, and curvaceous hips. Fans were also able to get a good view of the tattoos on her arms. As for jewelry, she wore a choker necklace and her signature hoop nose ring. The social media sensation also sported a long black wig that had been styled in a deep middle part.

In the caption of the post, Vicky asked her followers if they were “excited for Halloween,” which happens to be her 29th “birthday.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“It’s gonna be LIT got the movies got the drinks got the candy. It’s time to party hardy this weekend,” remarked one commenter, along with numerous heart emoji.

“More [excited] about [your] [b]irthday than Halloween TBH,” wrote another Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye, drooling face, and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Now [you’re] perfect love this pic,” gushed an admirer.

“It’s amazing how you make anything look good no matter what you wear or don’t you [wear] you’re still the most beautiful woman in the world to me,” added a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The suggestive snap has racked up more than 16,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Vicky has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a corset, a pair of tiny underwear, and thigh-high stockings while squatting. That provocative post has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.