Sommer Ray Flaunts Killer Body In Sheer Bralette And Stringy Panties

Instagram sensation Sommer Ray has shared a hot new photo to her timeline. On October 29, the fitness model posed in a barely-there ensemble that showcased her super-toned physique. Sommer sported a sheer white bralette, which featured off the shoulder cuffs and a stitched on polka dot pattern. The 24-year-old had panties to match, which had an abundance of string on their sides. The string was tied into large bows, holding the panties up high on her waist. A small ruffle accented the bottoms which also had sewn on polka dots in matching white thread.

Sommer sported her signature wavy wild locks on one side of her face, which covered up her left eye. Her long tresses ran down to her elbow and somehow seemed perfectly messy. She cracked her mouth open enough to slightly stick her tongue out, taunting her 25.5 million followers. The fitness guru also sported some serious bling in the new image, with an abundance of gold rings adorning all of her fingers. The bands were matched by several gold bangles she had on her right wrist, which also went with the small gold hoops she also sported.

Sommer held an old rotary phone to her ear while holding the springy cord in one of her hands which ran to the base behind her. Also in the background was a small desk with an old red radio atop of it. Large wood-paneling also covered the walls, giving the photo a major throwback vibe.

The hot new post from Sommer began raking in the likes immediately as her followers showed love for the photo. In under half an hour, the image had an impressive 150,000 likes and over 800 comments. Emojis began to flood the comments section as well, which included the fire symbol as well as the drooling smiley face. Despite her famous rump not making an appearance in the new post, her followers still left a bunch of peach emoji underneath the pic to show their appreciation for it.

Those fans who could find the words for Sommer left their complimentary sentiments below the picture.

“Okay can I get your number tho,” one fan asked?

“Your skin is literal perfection,” another added.

In her caption, Sommer wrote out a mysterious song lyric and asked her followers to name the tune. It ended up being a line from Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” which was a play off of her phone prop as the lyric mentioned a guy calling her up.