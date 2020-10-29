‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Quinn Seeks Forgiveness But Ridge Influences Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 30 reveal that the Dark Queen needs to apologize. She knows that she wrecked her own life and that she needs to start putting it back together. But will Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) ever forgive her for her misdeeds? According to SheKnows Soaps, the dressmaker is not ready to bury the hatchet.

Quinn Seeks Forgiveness

Quinn will make her way to the Forrester mansion. She previously told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she moved out of her marital home by choice. She was hoping that when Eric didn’t see her around the house, he would miss her. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. Instead, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) felt pity for her and invited her to stay at the beach house.

However, Wyatt has made it very clear that he doesn’t want to live with his mother. He blasted her for throwing her life away to get back at Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He wants her to make up with Eric so that their lives can go back to normal.

The Dark Queen has every intention of making things right. She knows that she hurt her husband when she conspired against Ridge and Brooke because Eric genuinely believed that she had changed. She needs to ask him to forgive her for everything that she has done wrong.

Ridge Influences Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge is still furious with his stepmother. He and Brooke only recently got their lives sorted again. As seen in the above B&B promo, Carter had his marriage to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) declared invalid and pronounced them husband and wife again. They endured a great deal of pain thanks to Shauna and Quinn.

So, when Quinn apologizes to him, he will blast her. He’s not ready to let go of the past. As he and Brooke recently told Eric, the patriarch should divorce her as soon as possible. They vowed that they would make things difficult for Quinn and it seems as if they are sticking to their guns. He influences Eric and reminds him of how deeply Quinn has hurt him and Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers hint that Eric is also not ready to let his wife back into his life again. He defended her when the rest of his family was throwing shade at her. He needs to be sure that she won’t deceive him again.

Quinn is hoping that Eric will forgive her in due time. However, she may have forgotten that his ex-wife is still lurking around. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) may love to get back together with her “Honey Bear.” Of course, Brooke and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) would be only too happy to help facilitate a reunion.