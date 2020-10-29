Toronto Raptors Guard Terence Davis Charged With Assault After Allegedly Striking Girlfriend Repeatedly

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis has officially been charged with seven different crimes, including two counts of assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Davis was arrested on Tuesday night, shortly after 10 p.m., for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the face repeatedly, as reported by TMZ. Members of law enforcement stated that the couple were outside an apartment in Midtown Manhattan, New York, when they got into an argument. Davis also reportedly took her phone and broke it.

The 23-year-old was charged with endangering a child because the woman’s young son was present during the incident. The criminal complaint read that after Davis struck her, it caused the child to fall down.

The ex-girlfriend was taken to the hospital to treat an injury to her left eye, and she was later released.

The pro basketball player’s lawyer, defense attorney Greg Esposito, said that his client plans on pleading not guilty and denies the accusations made against him. Davis was released on bond shortly after being arrested. He is now expected to appear in court on December 11.

The Toronto organization has claimed that it is aware of the incident and the criminal charges against the guard, but have not made any decision regarding his future with the team.

In 2019, Davis was picked up by the Raptors after initially going undrafted in the NBA Draft. He played his first game against the New Orleans Pelicans in October. If Davis is convicted, it will certainly be a loss to the Raptors roster. Last season, he averaged a little over seven points a game and was also selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team alongside other talented players like Tyler Herro and Coby White.

Davis is not the only professional basketball player to face legal troubles recently. Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves was cited with felony threats of violence and 5th degree drug possession in September.

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Beasley reportedly pointed an assault rifle at a family that was parked on the shoulder of the road outside his house. The people involved in the incident later picked Beasley out of a police lineup, according to a report from Fox 9.

Additionally, police officers stated that after they searched Beasley’s home, they found three firearms and over 800 grams of marijuana. His wife claimed the drugs were hers and were medicinal, although officers were not provided with a medical card to prove it.