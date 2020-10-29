Kaley Cuoco Stuns In A White Lace Dress For ‘Los Angeles Confidential’

Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share a stunning new snapshot of herself wearing a beautiful white lace dress for the cover of Los Angeles Confidential magazine. The former Big Bang Theory star’s 12.4 million followers were delighted over the post, which featured the actress looking as elegant as ever.

In the photo, Kaley looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported the pleated gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with black trim.

The garment fit tightly around her slim waist and hugged her curvy hips. The skirt fell below her knees to cover her legs. She opted to accessorize the look with a simple pair of earrings.

Kaley sat near a wall of windows for the snap. She placed her hands at her sides and hunched her back slightly. Her knees appeared to be bent under the see-through lace material. She turned her head to the side and stared into the camera with a steamy expression on her face. In the background, some sunlight and a city view could be seen through the glass.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled up into an elegant up-do high on top of her head. However, She left her bangs loose to sweep across her forehead.

Kaley’s followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the beautiful photo. The post garnered more than 105,000 likes within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 660 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Aaahhhhhh this is incredible. Get it, Beauty!” one follower stated.

“All I can say is WOW beautiful!” another wrote.

“The amazing thing about your beauty is that when you choose you can tune it down and you’re like every day person, and when you choose to let it shine.. you just stun us all,” a third user declared.

“I am so excited to watch your new show. I have really been missing you on my TV since Big Bang Theory ended. I loved Penny so much. Looking gorgeous here as always,” a fourth person gushed.

Recently, the actress’ fans have been gearing up for her new role in the drama series The Flight Attendant, which begins streaming on HBO Max in November.

Kaley recently shared the poster for the show. That upload proved to be a hit among her fans, who offered their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 106,000 times and leaving over 1,000 comments to date.