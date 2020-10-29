Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Bodysuit & Oversized Blazer

Anna Nystrom sizzled in the most recent social media post that was added to her feed. The October 29 update featured Anna showing off her curves in a fashionable ensemble.

The Swedish model and social media influencer posed against a dark backdrop. A geotag indicated that she was in Stockholm, Sweden, where she currently resides. Anna placed both hands on the sides of her hips, as she gazed off-camera with her lips slightly parted. She put one leg in front of the other and faced her chest toward the camera. Anna looked picture-perfect in a layered outfit that mixed the perfect amount of sexy and chic.

For her base layer, Anna sported a tight black bodysuit. The garment had a scooping neckline that left her collar bare and teased a peek of cleavage, and it proceeded to fit snug on her flat tummy and tiny midsection. The garment was cut like a swimsuit, and its high-rise design showed off a tease of her shapely thighs.

Anna added what appeared to be a men’s blazer over the bodysuit, wearing the piece unbuttoned to flaunt some serious skin. It had padded shoulders and oversized sleeves that were large on her arms. The bottom of the sleeves was stitched with black buttons, giving the outfit a sexy vibe. The piece also had a collared neck and a large pocket that covered her left breast.

Anna slicked her long, blond tresses out of her face, and she appeared to have used product to help slick it back. It tumbled over her shoulders and back, and a few pieces rested on top of her shoulder.

Anna kept her caption simple, writing “contrast” and adding a camera with a flash emoji. Within a matter of hours, her fans have made sure to show Anna plenty of love.

So far, the image has accrued over 65,000 likes and 600-plus comments from her audience. Several were left speechless and used emoji instead of words, while many others couldn’t help but rave over her curves.

“Black is her own, she looks amaze in this color,” one follower gushed, adding a few hearts to the end of their comment.

“Have you been covered in bees recently? I just assumed, because you look sweeter than honey,” another Instagrammer asked.

“You cute and beautiful,” a third commented.

“Wow, how adorable you are. Sometimes when I close my eyes I can see you standing their and it makes me flutter,” one more added with a few flame emoji.

Earlier this week, the model rocked another sexy outfit and pigtail braids in a post that attracted plenty of attention from fans.