Keilah Kang Displays Her Curves And Shapely Legs In Burgundy-Colored Activewear

American Instagram model Keilah Kang went online on Thursday, October 29, and treated her 2.2 million followers to a set of new pictures.

In the snaps, Keilah rocked a burgundy-colored, two-piece activewear set which perfectly accentuated her curves as well as her shapely booty and legs.

The set comprised a formfitting sports bra which boasted a one-shoulder design. She teamed the top with matching leggings that included mesh detailing on the sides. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers to pull off a very sporty look.

Keilah wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her back and shoulder.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the day. The shoot took place under a bridge, against the background of the ocean.

Keilah shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she struck a side pose, spread her legs apart, and stuck her booty out. She gazed straight at the lens and slightly puckered her lips. In the second image, the hottie turned her back toward the camera to give fans an eyeful of her perfect backside. In the third and last photograph, Keilah stood straight and tugged at her bottoms. She looked at the camera and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, the model informed users that her outfit was from the online fitness-wear retailer, Bombshell Sportswear.

Within three hours of having been posted, the pics racked up more than 43,000 likes. In addition, several of Keilah’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared about 420 messages in which they praised her awesome figure and beautiful smile.

“Wow, just wow!! I ADORE you!!!” one of her fans commented.

“Found my new future wife!! You are incredible,” wrote another user, totally ignoring that Keilah is already married.

“Adorable and super hot. That peach is one of the best I have ever seen. Keep rocking,” a third admirer chimed in, adding a heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are definitely a bombshell. Please, come to Minnesota,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “unbelievable,” “queen,” and “a true stunner,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her followers, some models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Kerly Ruiz, Sveta Bilyalova, and Valentina Fradegrada.

Keilah treats Instagram users to her skin-baring snapshots almost every day. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she recently posted some hot pics in which she rocked a revealing, striped bikini which put her curvaceous figure front and centre. To date, the post has racked up close to 98,000 likes and about 930 comments.